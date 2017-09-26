Study calling for tackling ban in school rugby is 'extreme and alarmist' says World Rugby

World Rugby says "banning the tackle supports reducing activity and reducing activity is associated with risk"

A study calling for a ban on tackling in school rugby is "extreme and alarmist" says World Rugby.

Professor Allyson Pollock, from Newcastle University, has urged the UK's chief medical officers (CMOs) to remove contact from the school game.

She is presenting new evidence that banning tackling would reduce head and neck injuries and concussion.

But the sport's governing body say her conclusions are "simply not supported by the data".

A statement read: "World Rugby and its member unions take player safety and welfare very seriously and proactively pursue an evidence-based approach to reduce the risk of injury at all levels.

"Contrary to Pollock's opinion, the systematic published studies where injury has been properly defined and monitored, suggest the risk for pre-teens is not unacceptably high compared to other popular sports.

"It is well documented that, for most sports injury rates increase with age and yet the research quoted mixes 9-12 with 18-20 age groups."

Last year, the CMOs rejected a call for a ban on tackling in youth rugby.

But writing in an opinion piece for the British Medical Journal, Pollock and Graham Kirkwood, also from Newcastle University, said that government had "a duty to protect children from risks of injury and to ensure safety of children" under a United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Body checking ban

They referred to a study they published in July in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in which they re-examined the rates and risks of injuries in sport.

Their analysis found that rugby had the highest concussion rates in children - 4.18 concussions per 1,000 athlete exposures - compared to 1.2 for ice hockey and 0.53 for American football.

And they cited evidence from Canada that changing the rules could make a difference. When there was a ban on body-checking opposing players in under-13 ice hockey, a review found a 67% reduction in concussion risk.