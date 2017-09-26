Glasgow Warriors: Alex Dunbar to miss six weeks after knee surgery

Dunbar has scored six tries in 26 appearances for Scotland

Glasgow centre Alex Dunbar is a doubt for Scotland's autumn Tests after being ruled out for the next six weeks.

The 27-year-old is recovering from knee surgery following an injury in this month's win over Cardiff Blues.

The projected recovery period leaves him with little time to find match sharpness for the November dates with Samoa, Australia and New Zealand.

Glasgow prop Oli Kebble is expected to be out of action for 10 to 12 weeks with a foot problem.

Kebble, 25, sustained the injury on his home debut against the Ospreys, having arrived from the Stormers in South African this summer.

There is better news for Warriors hooker Fraser Brown, who is back training earlier than expected.

The Scotland international had ankle surgery in July and it was feared he would miss up to four months of action.

Glasgow say Scotland stars Jonny Gray and Stuart Hogg are making "good progress" in recovering from their wrist and shoulder injuries, with the pair yet to feature this season.

Samoa are first to visit Murrayfield on 11 November, with the Wallabies and All Blacks then taking on Gregor Townsend's side on the two following Saturdays.