Pro14: Dragons v Southern Kings (Sat)

Media playback is not supported on this device Ulster maintain winning start to Pro14 as they hammer dismal Dragons

Pro14: Dragons v Southern Kings Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 30 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Live scores on the BBC Sport website. Highlights later online and on Scrum V on Sunday

Dragons welcome back some of their key personnel with just three players retained from the 52-25 hammering at Ulster.

South African full-back Carl Meyer returns to the back three, joined by wings Ashton Hewitt and Hallam Amos with Tyler Morgan, Gavin Henson and Sarel Pretorius also recalled.

Southern Kings coach Deon Davids has handed a starting place to Jacques Nel at centre in place of Luzuko Vulindlu.

Alshaun Bock replaces Sibusiso Sithole.

Godlen Masimla take over at scrum-half from the injured Rudi van Rooyen.

There has been some shuffling in the Southern Kings pack. Martin Dreyer starts at tighthead prop in the absence of Luvuyo Pupuma, who has been ruled out for at least four weeks with a rotator cuff injury.

Bobby De Wee gets a start at lock in place of Dries Van Schalkwyk who switches to number eight with Andile Ntsila taking over as flanker.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dragons players 'not at the level' - Andy Ward

The Kings are yet to win a match in the competition so Dragons scrum-half Pretorius understands that they will be targeting an important first success.

"They have nothing to lose and that sort of team is always dangerous, so we can't just say 'It's the Kings, they are new to the competition, they are vulnerable'," he explained.

"They will be targeting us and we have to stick to our guns and do what we need to. We know their threats - they have a very good back three so we have to tidy up any loose kicks because they will punish us."

The South African side will travel to Wales for the second time this season, having been hammered 57-10 by Scarlets.

"They showed against the Scarlets, when it was close at half-time, that there is a lot of talent in their squad," said Pretorius.

"We can't go off-plan and know exactly what we have to do because if we go loose it's what they like."

Dragons: Carl Meyer; Ashton Hewitt, Tyler Morgan, Jack Dixon, Hallam Amos; Gavin Henson, Sarel Pretorius; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill (c), James Thomas, Ollie Griffiths, James Benjamin.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Thomas Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Aaron Wainwright, Dane Blacker, Angus O'Brien, Thretton Palamo.

Southern Kings: Masixole Banda; Yaw Penxe, Jacques Nel, Berton Klaasen, Alshaun Bock; Pieter Steyn de Wet, Godlen Masimla; Schalk Ferreira, Michael Willemse (c), Martin Dreyer, Stephan Greeff, Bobby de Wee, Andisa Ntsila, Jurie van Vuuren, Dries van Schalkwyk.

Replacements: Stephan Coetzee, Rossouw de Klerk, Entienne Swanepoel, Lubabalo Mtyanda, Khaya Majola, Rowan Gouws, Oliver Zono, Luzuko Vulindlu.

Referee: Andy Brace (Ireland)

Assistant referees: David Wilkinson (Ireland), Gareth John (Wales)

Citing commissioner: Chris Morgan (Wales)

TMO: Kevin Beggs (Ireland).