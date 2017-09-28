Pro14: Scarlets v Connacht (Fri)

Wales centre Scott Williams was rested for last week's win over Edinburgh

Pro14: Scarlets v Connacht Date: Friday, 29 September Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Highlights later online and on Scrum V on Sunday

Wales centre Scott Williams returns to the Scarlets starting line-up along with scrum-half Aled Davies for Friday's Pro14 home game with Connacht.

Davies replaces Gareth Davies, who along with Samson Lee and John Barclay are unavailable as they follow return to play protocols after head knocks.

Werner Kruger comes in for Lee at prop, with Josh Macleod filling the number eight berth in place of Barclay.

Connacht will be captained by hooker Tom McCartney.

The Irish side have made a poor start to the season, their only win coming against Southern Kings, but are boosted by back-row Eoin McKeon making his first start of the season and wing Tiernan O'Halloran returning from injury.

After coming off the bench against Cardiff Blues last week, Tom Farrell forms the centre pairing with Bundee Aki.

Caolin Blade gets his second start of the season as he forms a half-back partnership with Jack Carty.

Champions Scarlets beat Edinburgh 28-8 last time out following a defeat by Ulster in Belfast.

Hadleigh Parkes passed his head injury assessment on the weekend but has been rested for Friday's clash at Parc y Scarlets, allowing fellow centre Williams to return after he was rested last week.

David Bulbring starts at lock, with Tadhg Beirne taking his place on the bench as Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac rotates his playing resources with the Welsh derby against Ospreys and European Rugby Champions Cup matches on the horizon.

"Connacht is our biggest focus. What we don't want to do is take an eye off the ball and drop four or five points this week," Pivac said..

"First thing's first is Connacht and making sure we get the performance right and that we improve in the areas that we need to from the Edinburgh experience."

Connacht head coach Kieran Keane is aware of his side's task against the defending champions: "They are very expansive, very well skilled and a well drilled team.

"We are going over to beat them obviously. We have put in place a plan that we think could trouble them, but they are a quality side and you don't become champions for nothing."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny, Johnny Mcnicholl, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Aled Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Werner Kruger, Jake Ball, David Bulbring, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, Josh Macleod.

Replacements; Emyr Phillips, Dylan Evans, Simon Gardiner, Tadhg Beirne, Lewis Rawlins, Jonathan Evans, Paul Asquith, Tom Prydie.

Connacht: Darragh Leader; Tiernan O'Halloran, Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell, Cian Kelleher; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney (capt), Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Jake Heenan, Jarrad Butler, Eoin McKeon.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Denis Coulson, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Eoghan Masterson, Kieran Marmion, Steve Crosbie, Eoin Griffin.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse, John Hardy (Wales)

Citing commissioner: Paul Thomas (Wales)

TMO: Sean Brickell (Wales)