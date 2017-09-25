Henry Slade: Exeter Chiefs head coach Ali Hepher praises England centre

Henry Slade set up two of Exeter's tries in their win over Wasps

Exeter Chiefs head coach Ali Hepher has hailed the form of centre Henry Slade as he prepares to join England's training camp in Oxford this weekend.

Slade, 24, has seven international caps and starred as Premiership champions Exeter beat Wasps on Sunday.

"He's coming strong," Hepher said. "He's pushing hard, he's fighting for everything and he's highly motivated.

"His pace onto the ball is good, his carrying's good and obviously he's got his touches to put people into space."

Slade was part of a youthful England squad which clinched a series victory in Argentina this summer, and has been named in Eddie Jones' 33-man squad.

Exeter, who beat Wasps in last season's Premiership final, are top of the table with three wins from four this term.

"He doesn't necessarily show it all the time because he's quite casual around the park, but what there is is a determination to do really well and you see that in training and also in games," Hepher told BBC Radio Devon.

"He's been going along great for the last three or four weeks like that, so it probably won't be anything new in a sense, but to do it in a big game always helps you."