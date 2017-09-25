Glasgow Warriors aim to make Scotstoun a 'fortress', says coach Kenny Murray

Warriors beat Munster in the Pro14 to make it two wins in two games at Scotstoun

Making Scotstoun Stadium a "fortress" will be crucial to Glasgow Warriors' success this season, according to assistant coach Kenny Murray.

Warriors hope to make it three wins out of three at home - and five out of five overall - when Benetton visit in the Pro14 on Friday.

"Last year, we were disappointed to lose a few games at home," said Murray.

"So it's definitely been part of our focus and our preparation this year that we want to make this place a real fortress - a difficult place to come."

Warriors have already defeated Ospreys 31-10 and, on Friday, Munster 37-10 as they made an impressive start at home under coach Dave Rennie.

"In the first four games, that was always going to be the big one considering how we performed last year against them and they got four wins against us," said Murray of the win over the Irish.

Friday's opponents, Benetton, have surprised many with their start to the season, beating Edinburgh at Myreside before a 16-6 weekend victory at home to Ospreys.

Glasgow fly-half Finn Russell set a new league record – 16 out of 16 kicks at the start of a league campaign - a day before celebrating his 25th birthday but has been left wearing a protective mask after a collision with Munster's Tyler Bleyendaal.

"Obviously they've been playing well this year," said Murray. "A very physical side, they've got a strong set piece.

"They've scored some interesting tries. They're a clever side.

"They've always got something in their armoury that tries to catch you out.

"They're very physical in the midfield, big ball carriers up front, so we know how difficult a game it's going to be this week."

But Murray pointed out that the Italians will face a side full of confidence themselves and who he described as being "pretty brutal at times in our defence" against Munster.

"We played well and we're happy with lots of parts of our game," said Murray.

"However, the reality is we know we can be a lot better.

"We conceded a few soft tries out there in terms of accuracy, so we know there's definitely a lot more to come from us."

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Benetton Rugby 16-6 Ospreys

Meanwhile, Murray also echoed Rennie's weekend praise of 20-year-old lock Scott Cummings.

"He's doing really well," he said. "He's matured a lot in the last year.

"He showed signs last year in the games he played that he's obviously a talent.

"He scored some nice tries, he's obviously very good in the line out, he's a good ball carrier, he offloads the ball well, so this year he's really stepped up and taken a bit of a leadership role, particularly on the line out."