Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver frustrated despite win over Rotherham

Cornish Pirates have taken bonus points from all of their games this season

Coach Alan Paver says Cornish Pirates "made hard work" of their 62-47 Championship win at home to Rotherham.

There were 15 tries scored at the Mennaye Field on Sunday as Pirates recorded a first victory of the season against the league's bottom side.

"It's not the game we wanted to play," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We had an issue technically, around the ruck area, that left us exposed defensively and also discipline reared its head again."

The Rotherham-born prop added: "I do believe that we made hard work of the game, but I do respect them at the same time."

Tom Cowan-Dickie and Kyle Moyle scored twice apiece, with the hosts going over eight times in all.

Pirates are eighth in the second tier after four games, having lost their previous three matches by margins of six points or fewer.

"In all honesty our attack has been the shining star of our game at the moment," added Paver.

"When we can get that ball in our hands we do look electric and we're opening teams up."