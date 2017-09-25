Rugby World Cup: Ireland submits bid for 2023 tournament

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne and bid ambassador Brian O'Driscoll arrive to deliver the bid

Ireland promised to deliver a 'Tournament Like No Other' when they submitted their bid to host the 2023 World Cup in London on Monday.

The delegation included An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and former Ireland and Lions skipper Brian O'Driscoll.

"This is the players' opportunity to shine and Ireland will ensure they can live their dream," said O'Driscoll.

South Africa and France are also bidding for the tournament and a final decision will be made on 15 November.

"Ireland 2023 will truly be a 'Tournament Like No Other' and central to this will be our focus on the players," added bid ambassador O'Driscoll.

"We have put enormous time, energy and experience into looking at the demands a modern Rugby World Cup makes on players and teams.

"This starts with world-class facilities and services. Facilities that put the players front and centre, allowing every player the opportunity to perform to his absolute potential."

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spearheaded the Irish bid delegation in London

The IRFU believe staging the World Cup would have a "positive economic impact" on the island of more that 1.5 billion euro.

"This bid represents the hopes and aspirations of the entire Island of Ireland and is focused firmly on the future of rugby and our communities," said Taoiseach Varadkar.

"It presents World Rugby with a compelling proposition, that combines all the advantages of a traditional rugby market with the many opportunities of a new territory.

"Ireland is a modern and changing nation, with the youngest population and fastest-growing economy in Europe. An island of peace and prosperity, with a new-found self-confidence about our place in the world.

"This bid is grounded in certainty, through the unparalleled support of Ireland's jurisdictions north and south, and the traditions of the IRFU. Its success will be our total focus and will carry the support of Ireland's 70 million strong diaspora.

"The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be a national priority."