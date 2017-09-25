BBC Sport - Billy Vunipola: England forward discusses his plans once he retires from rugby.

What will Billy Vunipola do when he retires?

Saracens and England number eight Billy Vunipola discusses his plans once he retires from rugby.

The back rower told Chris Jones and Ugo Monye that he would quite like to be a plumber or electrician.

Vunipola said: "It's something that I think will be the closest environment to a rugby environment."

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly, 25 September 2017.

Top videos

Video

What will Billy Vunipola do when he retires?

Video

Highlights: Moeen hits brilliant 53-ball century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

NFL stars stage Wembley anthem protest

Video

Hughton pleased with 'balanced' Brighton

Video

Sagan wins historic hat-trick in photo finish

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Jacksonville thrash Baltimore at Wembley

Video

WSL highlights: Chelsea thrash Bristol City

Video

Mbemba fouled for Brighton goal - Benitez

Video

'I thought about taking my own life' - how running helped Ian

Video

Mike Myers on British roots & Invictus Games

Video

Moeen smashes six to reach brilliant century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gayle run out for 94 after sparkling knock

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Warriors boss: Trump comments 'awful'

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Golf Lesson
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired