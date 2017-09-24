BBC Sport - Alun Wyn Jones: Wales and Ospreys lock on Lions, ambition and joke candles
Lions, cake and ambition with Alun Wyn Jones
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Scrum V's Jonathan Davies talks to Alun Wyn Jones about the Lions tour, his remaining ambitions and helps the Wales and Ospreys lock celebrate his birthday. But who is the joke candle for?
*Watch Scrum V most Sunday's during the season on BBC Two Wales and online for the latest rugby news and highlights.
