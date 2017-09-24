BBC Sport - Scrum V pays a visit to Bonymaen RFC, the club that produced Alun Wyn Jones
Scrum V pays a visit to Bonymaen RFC
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Scrum V's Ross Harries pops down to the east side of Swansea to visit Bonymaen RFC, the club that produced Alun Wyn Jones and Rory Thornton.
*Watch Scrum V most Sunday's during the season on BBC Two Wales and online for the latest rugby news and highlights.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired