BBC Sport - WRU Premiership round-up: Ebbw Vale end Cardiff's unbeaten start
Scrum V's Welsh Premiership round-up
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Scrum V's Phil Steele rounds-up the action from Welsh rugby's Premiership on Saturday, 23 September as Ebbw Vale end Cardiff's unbeaten start.
*Watch Scrum V most Sunday's during the season on BBC Two Wales and online for the latest rugby news and highlights.
