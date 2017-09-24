BBC Sport - Dragons players 'not at the level' - Andy Ward

Dragons 'not at the level' - Ward

Former Ireland flanker Andy Ward criticises a second-string Dragons side after their 52-25 loss at Ulster.

Dragons coach Bernard Jackman, who made 13 changes for the Pro14 game at the Kingspan Stadium, then explains his selection with regard to player development.

*Watch Scrum V most Sunday's during the season on BBC Two Wales and online for the latest rugby news and highlights.

