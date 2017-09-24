BBC Sport - Dragons players 'not at the level' - Andy Ward
Dragons 'not at the level' - Ward
- From the section Rugby Union
Former Ireland flanker Andy Ward criticises a second-string Dragons side after their 52-25 loss at Ulster.
Dragons coach Bernard Jackman, who made 13 changes for the Pro14 game at the Kingspan Stadium, then explains his selection with regard to player development.
*Watch Scrum V most Sunday's during the season on BBC Two Wales and online for the latest rugby news and highlights.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired