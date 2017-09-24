Billy Vunipola: England and Saracens back row out for four months

England and Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola will be out for the next four months with a knee cartilage injury.

Vunipola limped off during the Premiership side's 41-13 win over Sale Sharks on Saturday.

He underwent surgery on his right knee on Sunday and will now begin rehabilitation.

He will miss England's autumn Tests against Argentina, Australia and Samoa, as well as the start of Saracens' European Cup defence.

"It's desperately disappointing for him, considering how hard he has worked during the off-season to get back to full fitness," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"Billy is a resilient character and he'll have a strong support network around him to get him back on the field in the best possible shape."

More to follow.