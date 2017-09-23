WRU National League results

Richard Smith of Neath takes on the Llanelli defence
Richard Smith attacks for Neath, but Llanelli won by 40-17 in the Principality Premiership West

16 September, 2017

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

TWO EAST

Abercarn 17 - 13 Cwmbran

Blackwood 28 - 13 Caerphilly

Caldicott 42 - 14 Nantyglo

Garndiffaith 38 - 35 Senghenydd

Hartridge 32 - 24 Pill Harriers

Ynysddu P - P Talywain

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 13 - 23 Barry

Cambrian Welfare 47 - 6 Llanishen

Cardiff Quins 34 - 16 Penarth

Cilfynydd 37 - 15 St Peters

Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 25 - 17 Llantwit Fardre

Gilfach Goch 28 - 24 Aberdare

TWO NORTH

Bangor 7 - 85 Shotton Steel

Llangollen 8 - 43 COBRA

Rhyl 6 - 69 CR Dinbich

Welshpool 25 - 41 Llanidloes

Wrexham 106 - 0 Abergele

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Brynamman 40 - 16 Ystradgynlais

Builth Wells 21 - 10 Morriston

Cwmavon 24 - 39 Maesteg Celtic

Cwmgors P - P Pencoed

Nantyffyllon 57 - 12 Penlan

Nantymoel 25 - 23 Taibach

TWO WEST

Amman United 15 - 27 Yr Hendy

Fishguard & Goodwick 17 - 24 Loughor

Mumbles 22 - 14 Tumble

Pontyberem 10 - 41 Pontarddulais

St Clears 12 - 39 Carmarthen Athletic

Whitland 96 - 0 Llanybydder

THREE NORTH

CR Dinbach II 36 - 12 Mold II

Holyhead 29 - 8 Benllech

Nant Conwy II 36 - 6 Menai Bridge

Pwllheli II 28 - 24 Machynlleth

Rhosllanerchrugog 0 - 18 Flint

THREE EAST A

Fleur De Lys 15 - 17 Blackwood Stars

Machen 17 - 22 Abergavenny

Oakdale 18 - 13 Abertysswg

RTB Ebbw Vale 44 - 6 Chepstow

Tredegar Ironsides 15 - 52 Monmouth

Usk 25 - 27 Newport HSOB

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Abercwmboi 21 - 15 Pontyclun

Fairwater 30 - 19 Llandaff

Gwernyfed 10 - 21 Penygraig

Llandaff North 20 - 25 Old Illtydians

Taffs Well 27 - 20 Cefn Coed

Treharris 14 - 26 Pentyrch

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 33 - 32 Swansea Uplands

Abercrave 5 - 26 Porthcawl

Birchgrove 73 - 3 Pontycymmer

Bridgend Sports 66 - 0 Briton Ferry

Neath Athletic 35 - 35 Glais

Pyle 27 - 43 Bryncoch

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 41 - 10 Laugharne

Cardigan 43 - 10 St Davids

Llangwm 5 - 54 Haverfordwest

Milford Haven 34 - 31 Pembroke

Pembroke Dock Quins 20 - 13 Tregaron

THREE EAST B

Blaina 7 - 24 Deri

Hafodyrynys 79 - 10 Rogerstone

Llanhilleth 29 - 6 Rhymney

New Tredegar P - P Brynithel

St Julians HSOB 19 - 49 Markham

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Canton P - P Llantwit Major

Cowbridge 18 - 12 Tylorstown

Ferndale 17 - 33 Tonyrefail

Treherbert 25 - 0 Old Penarthians

Wattstown 47 - 15 Hirwaun

Ynysowen 20 - 18 Caerau Ely

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 23 - 17 Vardre

Banwen 40 - 27 Glyncorrwg

Bryncethin 19 - 15 Pontrhydyfen

Cefn Cribbwr 20 - 15 Baglan

Crynant 13 - 42 Rhigos

Tonmawr 26 - 20 Ogmore Vale

THREE WEST B

Betws 27 - 13 New Dock Stars

Burry Port 12 - 12 Llandybie

Bynea 36 - 17 Llangadog

Lampeter Town 34 - 24 Nantgaredig

Llandeilo 28 - 23 Penybanc

Penygroes P - P Trimsaran

THREE EAST C

Beaufort 10 - 60 New Panteg

Crumlin 57 - 17 Forgeside

Malpas 35 - 13 Crickhowell

Trefil 10 - 29 Trinant

Whiteheads 50 - 11 Tredegar

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Saracens 33 - 17 Brackla

Glyncoch 79 - 3 Cardiff Internationals

Sully View 12 - 37 St Albans

Whitchurch 40 - 7 Llandrindod Wells

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 53 - 7 Fall Bay

Cwmllynfell 35 - 12 Cefneithin

Furnace United 21 - 17 Ferryside

Pontardawe 17 - 9 Cwmtwrch

Pontyates 13 - 15 Panyffynnon

South Gower 8 - 6 Tonna

THREE EAST D

Abersychan Alexanders 12 - 41 Pontllanfraith

Bettws P - P Cefn Fforest

Hollybush 41 - 0 Tref y Clawdd

Newport Saracens 67 - 7 Girling

Rhayader 36 - 17 Old Tylerian

WRU NATIONAL BOWL (ROUND 1)

Crymych II 21 - 6 Newcastle Emlyn II

WRU Conference East

Pill Harriers II P - P Penallta

Rhiwbina II 25 - 22 Risca

WRU Conference West

Bridgend Athletic II 24 - 35 Llandovery II

