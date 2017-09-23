WRU National League results
16 September, 2017
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Abercarn 17 - 13 Cwmbran
Blackwood 28 - 13 Caerphilly
Caldicott 42 - 14 Nantyglo
Garndiffaith 38 - 35 Senghenydd
Hartridge 32 - 24 Pill Harriers
Ynysddu P - P Talywain
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 13 - 23 Barry
Cambrian Welfare 47 - 6 Llanishen
Cardiff Quins 34 - 16 Penarth
Cilfynydd 37 - 15 St Peters
Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 25 - 17 Llantwit Fardre
Gilfach Goch 28 - 24 Aberdare
TWO NORTH
Bangor 7 - 85 Shotton Steel
Llangollen 8 - 43 COBRA
Rhyl 6 - 69 CR Dinbich
Welshpool 25 - 41 Llanidloes
Wrexham 106 - 0 Abergele
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Brynamman 40 - 16 Ystradgynlais
Builth Wells 21 - 10 Morriston
Cwmavon 24 - 39 Maesteg Celtic
Cwmgors P - P Pencoed
Nantyffyllon 57 - 12 Penlan
Nantymoel 25 - 23 Taibach
TWO WEST
Amman United 15 - 27 Yr Hendy
Fishguard & Goodwick 17 - 24 Loughor
Mumbles 22 - 14 Tumble
Pontyberem 10 - 41 Pontarddulais
St Clears 12 - 39 Carmarthen Athletic
Whitland 96 - 0 Llanybydder
THREE NORTH
CR Dinbach II 36 - 12 Mold II
Holyhead 29 - 8 Benllech
Nant Conwy II 36 - 6 Menai Bridge
Pwllheli II 28 - 24 Machynlleth
Rhosllanerchrugog 0 - 18 Flint
THREE EAST A
Fleur De Lys 15 - 17 Blackwood Stars
Machen 17 - 22 Abergavenny
Oakdale 18 - 13 Abertysswg
RTB Ebbw Vale 44 - 6 Chepstow
Tredegar Ironsides 15 - 52 Monmouth
Usk 25 - 27 Newport HSOB
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Abercwmboi 21 - 15 Pontyclun
Fairwater 30 - 19 Llandaff
Gwernyfed 10 - 21 Penygraig
Llandaff North 20 - 25 Old Illtydians
Taffs Well 27 - 20 Cefn Coed
Treharris 14 - 26 Pentyrch
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 33 - 32 Swansea Uplands
Abercrave 5 - 26 Porthcawl
Birchgrove 73 - 3 Pontycymmer
Bridgend Sports 66 - 0 Briton Ferry
Neath Athletic 35 - 35 Glais
Pyle 27 - 43 Bryncoch
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 41 - 10 Laugharne
Cardigan 43 - 10 St Davids
Llangwm 5 - 54 Haverfordwest
Milford Haven 34 - 31 Pembroke
Pembroke Dock Quins 20 - 13 Tregaron
THREE EAST B
Blaina 7 - 24 Deri
Hafodyrynys 79 - 10 Rogerstone
Llanhilleth 29 - 6 Rhymney
New Tredegar P - P Brynithel
St Julians HSOB 19 - 49 Markham
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Canton P - P Llantwit Major
Cowbridge 18 - 12 Tylorstown
Ferndale 17 - 33 Tonyrefail
Treherbert 25 - 0 Old Penarthians
Wattstown 47 - 15 Hirwaun
Ynysowen 20 - 18 Caerau Ely
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 23 - 17 Vardre
Banwen 40 - 27 Glyncorrwg
Bryncethin 19 - 15 Pontrhydyfen
Cefn Cribbwr 20 - 15 Baglan
Crynant 13 - 42 Rhigos
Tonmawr 26 - 20 Ogmore Vale
THREE WEST B
Betws 27 - 13 New Dock Stars
Burry Port 12 - 12 Llandybie
Bynea 36 - 17 Llangadog
Lampeter Town 34 - 24 Nantgaredig
Llandeilo 28 - 23 Penybanc
Penygroes P - P Trimsaran
THREE EAST C
Beaufort 10 - 60 New Panteg
Crumlin 57 - 17 Forgeside
Malpas 35 - 13 Crickhowell
Trefil 10 - 29 Trinant
Whiteheads 50 - 11 Tredegar
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Saracens 33 - 17 Brackla
Glyncoch 79 - 3 Cardiff Internationals
Sully View 12 - 37 St Albans
Whitchurch 40 - 7 Llandrindod Wells
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 53 - 7 Fall Bay
Cwmllynfell 35 - 12 Cefneithin
Furnace United 21 - 17 Ferryside
Pontardawe 17 - 9 Cwmtwrch
Pontyates 13 - 15 Panyffynnon
South Gower 8 - 6 Tonna
THREE EAST D
Abersychan Alexanders 12 - 41 Pontllanfraith
Bettws P - P Cefn Fforest
Hollybush 41 - 0 Tref y Clawdd
Newport Saracens 67 - 7 Girling
Rhayader 36 - 17 Old Tylerian
WRU NATIONAL BOWL (ROUND 1)
Crymych II 21 - 6 Newcastle Emlyn II
WRU Conference East
Pill Harriers II P - P Penallta
Rhiwbina II 25 - 22 Risca
WRU Conference West
Bridgend Athletic II 24 - 35 Llandovery II