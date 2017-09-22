BBC Sport - Les Kiss happy with Ulster's display in demolition of Dragons

Kiss praises Ulster display in Dragons demolition

Ulster's director of rugby Les Kiss picks out Rodney Ah You and Nick Timoney for special mention after his team's thumping 52-25 win over the Dragons in the Pro14.

The Irish province's fourth straight victory maintained their winning start to the competition as they moved to the top of Conference B after Leinster lost against the Cheetahs in South Africa.

