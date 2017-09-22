BBC Sport - Steve Tandy: Ospreys coach says there is no crisis after third Pro14 defeat
No crisis at Ospreys - coach Tandy
- From the section Rugby Union
Ospreys slipped to their third successive defeat in the Pro14 as they lost 16-6 in Treviso against Benetton Rugby.
Head coach Steve Tandy tells Scum V reporter Phil Steele there is no crisis as his team prepare to fly to South Africa and play Cheetahs on September 29.
