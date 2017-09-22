BBC Sport - Ulster maintain winning start to Pro14 as they hammer dismal Dragons
Ulster maintain their winning start to the Pro14 as they earn a thumping 52-25 over the under-strength Dragons.
Tries from Stuart McCloskey, Peter Nelson, Nick Timoney and a penalty try quickly secured Ulster's bonus point.
Timoney, Wiehahn Herbst, Jacob Stockdale and Dave Shanahan added further tries as Rhys Buckley, Dane Blacker and Will Talbot-Davies replied.
