Ulster maintain their winning start to the Pro14 as they earn a thumping 52-25 over the under-strength Dragons.

Tries from Stuart McCloskey, Peter Nelson, Nick Timoney and a penalty try quickly secured Ulster's bonus point.

Timoney, Wiehahn Herbst, Jacob Stockdale and Dave Shanahan added further tries as Rhys Buckley, Dane Blacker and Will Talbot-Davies replied.