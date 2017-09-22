BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: Marcus Smith will be 'treated like an apprentice'
Smith will be 'treated like an apprentice'
- From the section Rugby Union
England head coach Eddie Jones says uncapped fly-half Marcus Smith will be 'treated like an apprentice' after being included in his 33-man training squad for a camp in Oxford this weekend.
