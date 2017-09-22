BBC Sport - Alun Wyn Jones: Wales, Lions and Ospreys lock makes birthday wish
Alun Wyn Jones makes birthday wish
- From the section Rugby Union
What does an international lock want for his 32nd birthday? Wales, Lions and Ospreys star Alun Wyn Jones tells Scrum V he has two big wishes left for his career.
Watch the full interview on Scrum V; Sunday, 24 September at 1800 BST; BBC Two Wales and online
