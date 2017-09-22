Kingsley Jones: New Canada boss eyes Wales encounter at World Cup

New Canada boss Kingsley Jones admits he has one eye on the possibility of facing Wales in the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The ex-Dragons boss has taken over as Canada's head coach.

Canada face Uruguay in a two-leg World Cup play-off in February 2018 for the Americas 2 spot. The winner will join Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia in the same 2019 World Cup group.

"I will have one eye on playing against Wales," said Jones.

"I saw the prospect and it's interesting.

"Uruguay won't be easy and that's our first job to win those games, because Canada have qualified for every other World Cup.

"Hopefully we will be successful and then we can look at the World Cup."

Dragons exit

Jones, a former Russia head coach, was replaced as Dragons boss by Irishman Bernard Jackman in June 2017 before taking up a role with the Welsh Rugby Union exiles programme.

"It was a tough challenge there (at the Dragons) for any coach, but I enjoyed working with a small group of players," said Jones.

"There was limited resource compared to the other teams in that competition. You learn a lot and roll your sleeves up.

"It was great working with the guys and I believe there was a massive improvement. You are up against it in terms of the budget.

"Four years is a long time and I enjoyed my time there, but it was definitely time to move on.

"There are positive times ahead and they will get the results. I still have a big vested interest and my son (Dorian) is still an outside-half there."

Jones admitted he was unsure whether to go for the Canada role, but was attracted by the chance to return to coaching and received the backing of WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips and head of performance Geraint John.

Kingsley Jones will work with the likes of Canada back DTH van der Merwe, the former Scarlet now with Newcastle

"It was a very good role to get with the Union, but ultimately I am a coach.

"If I wasn't going to coach a team in the Six Nations, I can't think of a better team I would want to coach.

"It was something I could not turn down and a fantastic opportunity.

"I had an agent contact me to ask whether I would be interested in the role with Canada and I said no.

"I was enjoying what I was doing with the Exiles programme. A few weeks later I was asked to have a chat with the panel and I said yes.

"I was offered the job and I spoke with Martyn Phillips and Geraint John and they were very supportive.

"Geraint is someone who will be able to give me some advice I will tap into, because he spent a long time in Canada (as their high performance manager) and did a very good job.

"It is a fantastic opportunity. I have always been a fan of Canadian rugby and they have overachieved.

"My generation I remember playing against the likes of Rod Snow, Gareth Rees and Dan Baugh.

"They are in a bit of a lull at the moment, but it's an exciting prospect to work at the highest level."