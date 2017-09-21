Pro14: Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie expects physical Munster test

Dave Rennie's Glasgow Warriors trail Munster by one bonus point at the top of Pro14 Conference A

Guinness Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Munster Date: Friday, 22 September Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW and online

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie expects Friday's home match against Pro14 leaders Munster to be brutal.

Both teams go into the match with three wins from three in the competition.

Rennie told BBC Scotland: "They are the type of team that could choke you as Glasgow found out last year.

"It'll give us an idea where we are at from a physicality and defensive point of view and our ability to attack against a defence that will come hard at us and try and strangle us."

The New Zealander views the sell-out at Scotstoun as a chance to learn more about his players in his early weeks at the club.

Despite wins over Connacht, Ospreys and Cardiff Blues, Rennie is not entirely satisfied with Warriors' start to the season.

"We've left a lot of points on the field," he said.

"The quality of our carrying has not been good enough but we've only conceded a couple of tries. I think that's the best in the competition but we need to build more with the ball in hand.

Media playback is not supported on this device Glasgow Warriors' Adam Ashe hails power of positive thinking

"We're happy to win, but we're measuring ourselves against our own standards as opposed to the opposition and we'll need to be better this weekend."

That three Glasgow players are in the top 10 in terms of tackles made does not overly please the New Zealander either.

"The reason we are so high in tackle stats is because we've lost so much ball. We've been playing more without the ball than with it.

"I mean, 200 tackles against Connacht! Only 110 versus Cardiff is better, but it's still too many. It's great for statisticians but I'd like to have have more ball in our hands tomorrow."

Rennie, though, is happy with Glasgow's attitude and work rate in what he views as a strong tournament.

"We have a really good bunch of men here," he said.

"They work hard and have a lot of fun together and enjoy each other's company. They are aspirational and like to have fun; it's very similar to what I came from in New Zealand.

"I've watched a lot of what was Pro12 rugby and what is now Pro14 since I signed. I've been really impressed.

"There are a number of teams that would be front-runners in Super Rugby. There's so much talent and a fair few foreigners who bring experience and knowledge. I think the competition is really good."