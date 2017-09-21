Ex-Dragons boss Kingsley Jones takes Canada coaching job

Ex-Dragons boss Kingsley Jones has taken over as Canada's head coach as they bid to face Wales at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The former Wales open-side and captain has succeeded Mark Anscombe, father of New Zealand-born Wales fly-half Gareth.

Jones, a former Russia head coach, was replaced as Dragons boss by Irishman Bernard Jackman in June, 2017.

Canada face Uruguay in a two-leg World Cup play-off in February, 2018 for the Americas 2 spot.

The aggregate winner of those games on 3 and 10 February will join the pool that Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia will contest in Japan in 2019.

Canada's performance boss Jim Dixon said: "Kingsley brings a wealth of experience having coached in the English Premiership and European Championship, Pro12 and internationally with Russia during the 2011 and 2015 cycles.

"He leaves a senior high performance role with the Welsh Rugby Union to join Rugby Canada; I am delighted to have him on board."

'World Cup qualification the priority'

The United States thwarted Canada's bid to claim the Americas 1 slot at the 2019 global tournament, sending the Canucks into their play-off against Los Teros.

Jones said: "I'm grateful for the opportunity and very much looking forward to working with this group of talented and committed players.

"Our immediate priority is attaining qualification for RWC2019, this is critical."

Jones' first game in charge of his new team will be on Friday, 3 November when they host New Zealand Maori All Blacks in Vancouver.