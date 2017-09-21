Scotland Sevens: John Dalziel names three uncapped players in first squad

Harvey Elms plays as a winger or at full-back for Currie

John Dalziel has named three XV-a-side internationals and three uncapped sevens players in his first Scotland Sevens squad for the coming season.

Scott Riddell will captain the Scots as they look to build on their best-ever overall finish of seventh last season.

The team will play 10 World Series tournaments, the Commonwealth Games and the Rugby Sevens World Cup next year.

"We have a great mix of experience and youthful exuberance, which is very healthy," said Dalziel.

"I've really enjoyed the first few months working with the players and staff. They are a really driven and experienced group."

Dougie Fife, Jack Cuthbert and Hugh Blake have previously been capped for the Scotland XVs and are joined in the 14-man squad by Riddell, Jamie Farndale, James Fleming and Jo Nayacavou, with whom they played in last season's Cup final victory at Twickenham.

Having spent a large majority of last season injured, James Johnstone, Gavin Lowe and Nick McLennan all retain their place in the core squad.

Former Glasgow Warriors and London Scottish centre Robbie Fergusson, 24, is included in a core Scotland Sevens squad for the first time.

Uncapped duo Harvey Elms and Sam Pecqueur, plus Nyle Godsmark, join the squad on a part-time basis.

Scotland 7s core squad to compete on the 2017-18 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series (World Series tournaments and BT Premiership club player is drafted to in brackets)

Hugh Blake (16, Hawick)

Jack Cuthbert (3, Watsonians)

Harvey Elms (0, part-time)

Jamie Farndale (21, Watsonians)

Robbie Fergusson (0, Ayr)

Dougie Fife (16, Watsonians)

James Fleming (43, Heriot's)

Nyle Godsmark (12, part-time)

James Johnstone (40, Melrose)

Gavin Lowe (16, Marr)

Nick McLennan (12, Boroughmuir),

Jo Nayacavou (27, Hawick)

Sam Pecqueur (0, part-time)

Scott Riddell (57, captain, Melrose)