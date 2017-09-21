Pro14: Cheetahs v Leinster (Fri)

Cian Healy was forced off a Leinster flight last weekend after an issue over his use of a laptop

Pro14: Cheetahs v Leinster Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Friday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live scores and match report on BBC Sport website

Injury-hit Leinster make eight changes from the win over the Southern Kings for Friday's Pro14 game against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Scrum-half Luke McGrath (arm) and lock James Ryan (foot) are ruled out while Fergus McFadden is also unavailable because of a hamstring problem.

On the plus side Cian Healy and Isa Nacewa are both available.

Nacewa missed the Southern Kings game because of a visa issue while Healy was forced off a Leinster flight on Sunday.

A Leinster statement on Monday said that Healy had been asked to disembark from the team's flight to Cape Town following a "misunderstanding" over his use of a laptop during the approach to take off.

Healy later took the next available flight to Cape Town with the same airline.

Ireland prop Healy is named in an entirely changed front row alongside James Tracy and Michael Bent, with Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter dropping to the bench and Ed Byrne left out of the match day squad.

Mick Kearney replaces injured lock Ryan with the other forward change seeing Josh van der Flier in for Rhys Ruddock as Jordi Murphy switches to blindside flanker

Captain Nacewa takes over from Rory O'Loughlin at centre with Barry Daly and James Gibson-Park replacing Adam Byrne and scrum-half McGrath in the backs.

Dave Kearney switches to right wing to accommodate Daly's inclusion.

The Cheetahs make four changes from last weekend's 54-39 home win over Zebre.

South African Sevens star Rosco Specman returns at wing in place of Luther Obi with the other backs change seeing Tian Meyer taking over Shaun Venter at scrum-half.

Charles Marais comes in for Ox Nche at prop with Oupa Mohoje displacing Junior Pokomela at number eight.

Cheetahs: S Petersen; R Specman, F Venter (capt), W Small-Smith, M Mapimpi; E Stapelberg, T Meyer; C Marais, T van Jaarsveld, T Botha; J Basson, R Hugo; P Schoeman, H Venter, O Mohoje. Replacements: J du Toit, O Nche, J Coetzee, R Bernardo, J Pokomela, S Venter, N Lee, L Obi.

Leinster: J Carbery; D Kearney, N Reid, I Nacewa, B Daly; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, J Tracy, M Bent; R Molony, M Kearney; J Murphy, J van der Flier, J Conan. Replacements: S Cronin, P Dooley, A Porter, R Ruddock, M Deegan, N McCarthy, C Marsh, R O'Loughlin