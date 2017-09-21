Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Munster (Fri)

Ryan Wilson was named as Glasgow's captain before the start of the 2017/18 campaign

Guinness Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Munster Date: Friday, 22 September Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW and online

Captain Ryan Wilson returns to the Glasgow team for Friday night's Pro14 sell-out against Munster at Scotstoun.

Back-row forward Wilson was not in the squad for last weekend's nail-biting win in Cardiff and his inclusion is the only change to the home pack.

Scrum-half Ali Price and centres Peter Horne and Rory Hughes also return.

For Munster, Rory Scannell has been named at inside centre for his first start of the season in a match between two sides with 100% winning records.

Glasgow and Munster have won their three opening fixtures in Conference A of the new-look 14-team competition.

Munster are top of the table, having picked up two bonus points - compared to Glasgow's one - in wins over Benetton, the Cheetahs and Ospreys.

"It will be a good litmus test for us. We will get a bit of an idea of where we are at," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie.

"Munster have been a really strong side for years. It's a good test which we are all looking forward to."

Rennie has Rob Harley available again after a foot injury and the lock is among the replacements.

Munster's Dave Kilcoyne has recovered from a knee injury and is on the visitors' bench.

Glasgow: R Jackson, L Jones, N Grigg, P Horne, R Hughes, F Russell, A Price; J Bhatti, G Turner, Z Fagerson, T Swinson, S Cummings, R Wilson (capt), C Gibbins, A Ashe.

Replacements: P MacArthur, A Allan, D Rae, B Alainu'uese, R Harley, H Pyrgos, S Johnson, L Sarto.

Munster: A Conway, D Sweetnam, C Farrell, R Scannell, A Wootton, T Bleyendaal (capt), D Williams; L O'Connor, R Marshall, S Archer, J Kleyn, B Holland, S O'Connor, T O'Donnell, J O'Donoghue.

Replacements: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, J Ryan, F Wycherley, R Copeland, J Hart, J Taute, S Zebo.