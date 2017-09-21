Alun Wyn Jones: 'Mini tour' at a good time for Ospreys, says Wales lock

Alun Wyn Jones made his Ospreys debut in 2005

Alun Wyn Jones believes away matches against Benetton and Cheetahs have come at the right time for Ospreys.

The Welsh region have lost two of their opening three Pro14 games.

Jones is in the squad for the first time this season as they embark on a "mini tour" to play in Treviso, Italy, and Bloemfontein in South Africa.

"Hopefully there'll be time to make it a historic thing for the region, but it's come at the right time," he told BBC Wales' Scrum V programme.

"We're going to play a difficult Treviso side, we've been out there and stumbled before, but it's good sometimes to get away from, dare I say, the goldfish bowl.

"Sometimes you need that opportunity to come back to centre and sort it out, and we will have that opportunity."

Jones, 32 this week, has not played since the British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in July to earn a 1-1 series draw.

That match was the second row's 119th Test - including 110 for Wales - but he has been a spectator as Ospreys have made a stuttering start to the new season.

Head coach Steve Tandy accused players of not fronting up in the 21-16 defeat by Munster at the Liberty Stadium.

Jones says he understands the frustration of some supporters who have been asking him about team's form.

"I'd be disappointed if they didn't because it shows they care," he said.

Alun Wyn jones has played in nine consecutive Tests for the British and Irish Lions

"But it does get difficult to stave-off the negativity because people have an opinion and you've got to absorb that at times as a player.

"We've been disappointed probably more with the manner of the losses than the losses themselves.

"But I've played in teams with the Ospreys when we've started like this and won a trophy at the end of the season.

"We're not playing the rugby probably we want to play and we have changed a few things and evolved our game, and that's probably a truer reflection playing poorly and losing than playing poorly and winning.

"People will say it's about winning and we'll take winning ugly and I completely agree with that but we're not trying to pull the wool over anyone's eyes, it's not clicking at the minute but it will do."

Jones says he is rested after his two-month break from playing and keen to get back into action.

"I'm mentally fresh more than anything, which is underestimated these days, so I'm looking forward to getting back into the season," he added.

"I've tried to switch off more than I ever have. It's been a help, it will take me a little bit of time to get up to speed but it always does."