Leicester Tigers: Afa Pakalani, Kyle Traynor & Jake Kerr join Premiership club

Afa Pakalani played sevens for Greater Sydney Rams in Australia

Premiership club Leicester Tigers have added three new players to their squad.

Tonga international back Afa Pakalani, who can play at full-back and wing, former Scotland international prop Kyle Traynor and young hooker Jake Kerr have all arrived at Welford Road.

Pakalani, 25, will link up with three other Tonga internationals - Telusa Veainu, Sione Kalamafoni and Valentino Mapapalangi - at his new club.

Traynor, 31, and Kerr, 21, both worked with the Tigers' squad in pre-season.

"Afa is a good player in the back three," said head coach Matt O'Connor. "He has played his first Test rugby this year and is a good age profile for us. We've been looking for a bit of depth in our backline options.

"Kyle has plenty of experience with Edinburgh and Bristol as well as playing Test rugby, while Jake is an ambitious young man who had some success in Scotland age-groups."

Leicester are ninth in the Premiership after recording their first win of the season at home to Gloucester on Sunday.