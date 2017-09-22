Pro14: Scarlets v Edinburgh (Sat)

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Ulster edge out Scarlets in thriller

Pro14: Scarlets v Edinburgh Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, live score updates on the BBC Sport website; highlights online and on Scrum V on Sunday

British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies makes his first Scarlets start of the season in Saturday's Pro14 game with Edinburgh in Llanelli.

Davies' return sees Hadleigh Parkes move to 12 in the only changes to the side that lost 27-10 at Ulster.

Edinburgh make seven changes to the side that lost 20-17 to Benetton.

Tom Brown comes in at wing, Phil Burleigh starts at centre, while Stuart McInally, WP Nell, Grant Gilchrist and Jamie Ritchie bolster the pack.

Captain Magnus Bradbury reverts back to number eight in a positional switch.

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill said: "We know that Scarlets are going to be an incredibly tough side to break down defensively, but we've got confidence in this group of players.

Tight-head prop Samson Lee is set to make his 100th Scarlets appearance

"If we bring the correct levels of intensity and desire, there is no reason we can't stay in the battle and look to come away with a result."

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac is determined not to alter too much despite last week's reverse in Belfast for the defending champions.

"We're not going to change the way we play, it's just making the right decisions and knowing when it's on and when it's not.

"It's not a panic situation, it's just being a little bit smarter in certain situations in the game."

Wales prop Samson Lee is set to make his 100th appearance for Scarlets.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Tadhg Beirne, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, John Barclay.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Josh Macleod, Aled Davies, Rhys Jones, Paul Asquith.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn; Tom Brown, Chris Dean, Phil Burleigh, Jason Harries; Duncan Weir, Nathan Fowles; Michele Rizzo, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Magnus Bradbury (capt).

Replacements: Ross Ford, Darryl Marfo, Simon Berghan, Fraser McKenzie, John Hardie, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Jason Tovey, Robbie Fruean.

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Jonny Erskine (Ireland), Gwyn Morris (Wales)

Citing commissioner: Chris Morgan (Wales)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)