Pro14: Benetton v Ospreys (Fri)

Rhys Webb played in all three Tests for the Lions in the summer

Pro14: Benetton v Ospreys Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso Date: Friday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales and online, the BBC Sport app and connected TV, highlights later online and Scrum V on BBC Two Wales on Sunday

Rhys Webb will make his first appearance of the season for Ospreys against Benetton on Friday evening.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half is partnered by Dan Biggar, making his first start after a substitute appearance against Munster.

Alun Wyn Jones is named on the bench against a side who beat Edinburgh 20-17 on 15 September.

It was the Italian side's first away win in the league after 41 consecutive defeats.

Coach Kieran Crowley has made eight changes, with Tommaso Allan, Engjel Makelara and Marco Riccioni ruled out by injury.

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy has made seven changes from the team he criticised after their 21-16 defeat by Munster.

In addition to Biggar and Webb, hooker Scott Baldwin makes his first start this term, with Olly Cracknell selected at blindside flanker where Dan Lydiate played his first match in 10 months last week.

The match is the first of two on the road for Ospreys, with the 31-man squad travelling on from Italy to South Africa where they play Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday, 29 September.

"This is going to be a new experience for us, taking an extended squad away for 10 days and spending time together as a group for two matches," said Tandy.

"We're all looking forward to using this period productively and really kicking on as a group. There'll be no distractions, the focus will be entirely on getting things right."

Benetton: Jayden Hayward; Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Benvenuti, Alberto Sgarbi, Luca Sperandio; Ian McKinley, Tito Tebaldi; Federico Zani, Luca Bigi Simone Ferrari, Filippo Gerosa, Marco Fuser, Francesco Minto, Abraham Steyn, Dean Budd (capt)

Replacements: Federico Zani, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Robert Barbieri, Marco Barbini, Tito Tebaldi, Martin Banks, Ignacio Brex

Ospreys: Dan Evans, Keelan Giles, Ben John, James Hook, Jeff Hassler; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Adam Beard, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (Capt), Dan Baker

Replacements: Scott Otten, Gareth Thomas, Rhodri Jones, Alun Wyn Jones, James King, Tom Habberfield, Sam Davies, Kieron Fonotia

Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Joy Neville (Ireland), Claudio Blessano (Italy)

Citing Commissioner: Maurizio Vancini (Italy)

TMO: Kevin Beggs (Ireland)