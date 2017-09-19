BBC Sport - Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss keeping focus on Dragons game

Kiss keeping focus on encounter with Dragons

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss says his players must "keep their eye on the ball" and "stay focused on the job in front of us" as they prepare to face the Dragons in Belfast on Friday night.

"I've not had a game against the Dragons where I've felt comfortable so we have to focus on the job in front of us," warned Kiss.

Ulster have won their opening three fixtures and lie two points behind leaders Leinster in Conference B of the competition.

Top videos

Video

Kiss keeping focus on encounter with Dragons

Video

Agnew's 88-yard punt-return seals Detroit win

Video

Gayle falls to brilliant Root catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Boxing will give me something to 'focus on' - Ferdinand

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Froome feels 'fresh' for World time trial

  • From the section Cycling
Video

GB's Pidcock wins junior world time trial

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Is Fran Kirby any good at 'kerby'?

Video

Van Vleuten claims world time trial gold

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Why is Raiders' Marshawn Lynch so happy?

Video

'Where are Wigan? League One' - Pochettino on priorities

Video

'Anybody can do anything at any age'

Video

Gurley's unbelievable hurdle among NFL plays of the week

Video

Barker excited by UCI World Road Championships

  • From the section Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired