Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss says his players must "keep their eye on the ball" and "stay focused on the job in front of us" as they prepare to face the Dragons in Belfast on Friday night.

"I've not had a game against the Dragons where I've felt comfortable so we have to focus on the job in front of us," warned Kiss.

Ulster have won their opening three fixtures and lie two points behind leaders Leinster in Conference B of the competition.