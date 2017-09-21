Pro14: Ulster v Dragons (Fri)

Iain Henderson is in line to make his first Ulster appearance of the season after being named on the bench

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Dragons Date: Friday, 22 September Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and the BBC Sport website

Ulster have made nine changes from the win over the Scarlets for Friday's Pro14 game against the Dragons.

Number eight Nick Timoney will make only his second Ulster appearance as Rodney Ah You, Clive Ross and Robbie Diack are also named in the pack.

Paul Marshall and Peter Nelson are the half-backs with Charles Piutau and Tommy Bowe also returning to the backs.

The Dragons show 13 changes from the win over Connacht with only Rynard Landman and Ollie Griffiths retained.

Thretton Palamo will make his debut as he partners Pat Howard at centre while the inclusion of Dorian Jones at fly-half sees Gavin Henson drop out of the match day squad.

Carl Meyer, Adam Hughes, George Gasson and Owain Leonard are also included in an entirely changed backline.

Thomas Davies, Gerard Ellis and Lloyd Fairbrother will form a new front-row trio with Matthew Screech, Max Williams and Robson Blake also drafted into the pack.

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss says he has always had tough games against the Dragons

As expected, Ulster's British and Irish Lion Iain Henderson is in line to make his first appearance of the season after being named as a replacement.

Centre Darren Cave will make his first start of the campaign as Ulster seek to extend their 100% winning start to the Pro14.

Bowe's inclusion sees Andrew Trimble have a weekend off with half-backs John Cooney and Christian Lealiifano also not involved in Friday's game.

Piutau returns to full-back but South African back row forwards Jean Deysel (eye) and Marcell Coetzee (knee) remain out as they recover from injury.

Coetzee and Deysel are expected to be in contention for next weekend's game in Italy against Zebre along with Henderson's fellow Lion Jared Payne.

Deysel was named at number eight for last weekend's hard-fought victory over Scarlets but was forced to pull out of the game after picking up a "minor eye trauma" in training the day before the match.

Louis Ludik was not considered for Friday's game as he recovers from head and knee complaints suffered in Friday's win over the Scarlets.

Rory Best will be out of action for four to six weeks after suffering a hamstring tear in training while wing Craig Gilroy has been ruled out for three months with a lower back stress fracture.

Ulster: C Piutau; T Bowe, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; P Nelson, P Marshall; K McCall, R Herring, R Ah You; R Diack, A O'Connor; C Ross, C Henry (capt), N Timoney. Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, W Herbst, I Henderson, M Rea, D Shanahan, B Herron, R Lyttle.

Dragons: C Meyer; A Hughes, T Palamo, P Howard, G Gasson; D Jones, O Leonard; T Davies, G Ellis, L Fairbrother; M Screech, R Landman; M Williams, O Griffiths (capt), R Blake. Replacements: R Buckley, P Price, B Harris, J Davies, L Greggains, D Blacker, A O'Brien, W Talbot-Davies.