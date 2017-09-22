Premiership: London Irish v Northampton Saints

Johnny Williams
Williams made 14 appearances last season until injury ended his campaign
Aviva Premiership
Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 15:00
Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

London Irish's Johnny Williams returns for his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury.

Williams is back following a hamstring problem and is one of five changes with Napolioni Nalaga making his full debut.

Northampton Saints make one change as they seek a third successive victory, with Sam Dickinson replacing Teimana Harrison (shoulder) at number eight.

Tom Wood and Stephen Myler are not yet ready for action despite being back in training this week.

London Irish's other three changes come in the pack with Petrus Du Plessis replacing injured Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi (Achilles), Josh McNally coming in at blind-side flanker and Conor Gilsenan playing at open-side flanker with Blair Cowan moving to number eight.

London Irish: team to follow

Northampton: Tuala; North, Horne, Burrell, Collins; Mallinder, Groom; Waller, Haywood, Hill, Paterson, Ribbans, Lawes (capt), Gibson, Dickinson.

Replacements: Marshall, Ma'afu, Brookes, Day, Ludlam, Reinach, Grayson, Foden.

Match facts

  • London Irish have lost their last two Premiership matches, 7-37 at Exeter and 7-36 at Sale. But the Exiles have won their last three matches at the Madejski Stadium since losing to Jersey in the semi-final of last season's British & Irish Cup.
  • Saints have lost their last three Premiership away games - but their loss in their last seven Premiership meetings with London Irish was the 25-23 defeat on their most recent trip to Reading on Boxing Day 2015.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union commentaries

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired