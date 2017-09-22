Premiership: London Irish v Northampton Saints

Williams made 14 appearances last season until injury ended his campaign

Aviva Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

London Irish's Johnny Williams returns for his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury.

Williams is back following a hamstring problem and is one of five changes with Napolioni Nalaga making his full debut.

Northampton Saints make one change as they seek a third successive victory, with Sam Dickinson replacing Teimana Harrison (shoulder) at number eight.

Tom Wood and Stephen Myler are not yet ready for action despite being back in training this week.

London Irish's other three changes come in the pack with Petrus Du Plessis replacing injured Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi (Achilles), Josh McNally coming in at blind-side flanker and Conor Gilsenan playing at open-side flanker with Blair Cowan moving to number eight.

Northampton: Tuala; North, Horne, Burrell, Collins; Mallinder, Groom; Waller, Haywood, Hill, Paterson, Ribbans, Lawes (capt), Gibson, Dickinson.

Replacements: Marshall, Ma'afu, Brookes, Day, Ludlam, Reinach, Grayson, Foden.

Match facts

London Irish have lost their last two Premiership matches, 7-37 at Exeter and 7-36 at Sale. But the Exiles have won their last three matches at the Madejski Stadium since losing to Jersey in the semi-final of last season's British & Irish Cup.

Northampton have lost only once in Premiership games, 55-24 to Saracens at Twickenham in this season's London double header.