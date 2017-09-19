Danny Cipriani: Wasps fly-half likely to be out for three months with knee injury

Danny Cipriani has scored more than 1,000 Premiership points

Wasps and ex-England fly-half Danny Cipriani could be out of action for up to three months with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old, who won the last of his 14 international caps against France in August 2015, was hurt in Wasps' 24-21 Premiership defeat by Harlequins on Sunday.

Cipriani saw a specialist on Tuesday, who confirmed he has suffered a tear in the medial ligament in his knee.

Wasps said the injury is likely to take eight to 12 weeks to heal.

The club also revealed back-rower Alex Rieder needs surgery after dislocating his shoulder against Quins and will be out for four months.

"It's obviously not ideal to be without some of our key players, but it is likely to happen to a number of clubs at some stage during the season," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young told the club website.

"Unfortunately, we've picked up a few injuries early doors which is obviously going to stretch us, but we just need to deal with that. We have a strong squad and that's what building quality throughout the squad is for."