Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Wasps

Jack Yeandle skippered Exeter in their win at Worcester on 15 September

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live text and BBC local radio commentary on the BBC Sport website

Exeter's Elvis Taione and Sam Skinner make their first Premiership starts, with full-back Lachie Turner coming in.

Captain Jack Yeandle (knee) and Phil Dollman (calf) miss out, though Harry Williams, Jack Nowell and Henry Slade all play after their England call-ups.

Fly-half Jimmy Gopperth returns for Wasps, who also recall James Haskell after his yellow card last weekend.

They make six changes in all, with Danny Cipriani and Willie Le Roux among those sidelined by injury.

It is a first meeting of the teams since last season's Premiership final at Twickenham, which Exeter won in extra-time.

Wales international Thomas Young, son of Wasps boss Dai, is named on the Wasps bench but they remain without Gaby Lovobalavu, Alex Rieder, Guy Thompson, James Gaskell, Dan Robson, Kyle Eastmond and Tommy Taylor.

Second row Jonny Hill is the other player to drop out for champions Exeter, who name Tom Hendrickson and summer signing Toby Salmon in a Premiership squad for the first time.

Match facts

Exeter's only Premiership defeat since last October was the 28-21 reverse at Gloucester on the opening night of the new season.

The Chiefs have not been defeated at Sandy Park in the competition since the visit of Bath, in round 7 last season.

Wasps lost their 100% winning record by losing at home to Harlequins on Sunday. They have lost only two of their last eight Premiership away games - at Sale and Harlequins.

Exeter have lost just one of their last six Premiership meetings with Wasps, the 25-20 defeat at the Ricoh Arena in September 2016.

Wasps have never won in 10 previous visits to Sandy Park in all tournaments, but they did draw 35-35 there last season.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Spotlight:

"If you look at all the reasons for the teams to be highly motivated, most of them drop into the Wasps camp.

"We knocked them out of a semi-final a couple of years ago and we beat them in the final last year, so that kind of motivation to put things right probably lies in the Wasps camp.

"We've had some really incredible games against Wasps and sometimes it's come down to just one last kick or push or bit of effort, and sometimes that's what's it all about."

Wasps' director of rugby Dai Young:

"It's obviously not ideal to be without some of our key players, but it's likely to happen to a number of clubs at some stage during the season.

"Unfortunately, we've picked up a few injuries early doors which is obviously going to stretch us, but we just need to deal with that.

"We have a strong squad and that's what building quality throughout the squad is for. Players will get an opportunity to show what they can do and we have a few guys coming back from injury as well, so it will be up to those players to take the opportunities.

"You feel for the players who have picked up injuries, particularly those who look like they will be out for a few weeks when they've been playing well in the opening part of the season. They will be working hard with our physios to make sure they rehab in the best way possible to come back in good shape as soon as they are ready."

Exeter: Turner; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; Steenson (capt), White; Rimmer, Taione, Williams, Lees, Skinner, Dennis, Armand, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Malton, Moon, Francis, Salmon, Salvi, Townsend, Hendrickson, Bodilly.

Wasps: Miller; Wade, Daly, De Jongh, Bassett; Gopperth, Simpson; Mullan, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Symons, Johnson, Haskell, Hughes.

Replacements: Willis, McIntyre, Moore, Rowlands, Young, Hampson, Macken, Watson.