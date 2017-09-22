Premiership: Saracens v Sale Sharks

Brad Barritt has been rested for Saracens' Premiership clash with Sale.

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

George Kruis returns to the Saracens pack after an ankle injury but Schalk Burger (shoulder) and Richard Wigglesworth (knock) miss out.

Skipper Brad Barritt is rested, meaning Owen Farrell will captain the side, while Calum Clark could make his debut.

Sale captain Will Addison misses out with a hamstring injury while Cameron Neild comes back into the squad.

Mike Haley returns to the starting XV at full back after sitting on the bench in their win against London Irish.

Match facts

Saracens are unbeaten in their last six matches against Sale.

The Sharks' only win in their last 12 meetings with Saracens came in February 2015, 14-10 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Sale have won only once on Saracens soil in Premiership rugby history, 40-32 at Vicarage Road in September 2005.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Bosch, Taylor, Williams; Farrell (capt), Spencer; Vunipola, George, Figallo; Itoje, Kruis; Rhodes, Wray, Vunipola.

Replacements: Brits, Thompson-Stringer, Koch, Isiekwe ,Clark, Taylor, Lozowski, Earle.

Sale: Haley, Solomona, James, Jennings, Charnley, MacGinty, de Klerk, Harrison, Webber, Tarus, Evans, Beaumont, Ross, Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Neild, Flynn, Aulika, Ostrikov, Curry, Ioane, Cliff, McGuigan.