Premiership: Harlequins v Leicester Tigers

Joe Marler picked up an injury in Harlequins' 24-21 win at Wasps.

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make three three changes, all in the front row, as a rib injury rules Joe Marler out.

Mark Lambert, Will Collier and the fit-again Rob Buchanan all come in, while Kyle Sinckler drops to the bench.

Dom Barrow and Dominic Ryan return to the Leicester pack, replacing Harry Wells and Luke Hamilton.

Manu Tuilagi (knee) remains out, alongside George McGuigan and Adam Thompstone, while Tom Brady (ankle) is back in full training.

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Walker; Smith, Care; Lambert, Buchanan, Collier; Merrick, Horwill (capt); Robshaw, Clifford, Luamanu.

Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Sinckler, Matthews, Glynn, Lewis, Swiel, Alofa.

Leicester: Veainu; Malouf, Smith, Toomua May; G. Ford, Youngs; Genge, Youngs (capt), Cole; Wells, Barrow; Williams, Ryan, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Thacker, Bateman, Mulipola, Hamilton, Mapapalangi, Harrison, J. Ford, Tait.

Match facts

Harlequins, who have won their last two Premiership matches, against Gloucester and Wasps, have not won three in a row in the tournament since May 2014.

Quins lost just twice at The Stoop last season in the Premiership, against Leicester and Exeter.

Leicester ended a three-game losing Premiership run dating back to the final game of last season with Saturday's 24-10 home win over Gloucester.