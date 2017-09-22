Premiership: Bath v Newcastle Falcons

Despite starting his professional career at Gloucester, Freddie Burns and family are die-hard Bath supporters

Aviva Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath make eight changes, with skipper Francois Louw named in the back-row before joining up with the South Africa squad for the Rugby Championship.

Summer signing Freddie Burns makes his first start for his boyhood club.

Canada international DTH van der Merwe will make his Newcastle Falcons debut on the wing following his summer move from Pro14 side Scarlets.

He is one of five changes to the Falcons side, with the Socino brothers, Craig Willis and Will Witty also in.

Line-ups

Bath: Burns; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Banahan; Priestland, Cook; Auterac, Walker, Perenise, Charteris, Stooke, Ewels, Louw (c), Grant

Replacements: Dunn, Obano, Andrews, Phillips, Mercer, Allinson, Tapuai, Brew

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, JP. Socino, Van der Merwe; Willis, Takulua; Vickers, S. Socino, Welsh, Green, Witty, M. Wilson, Welch (c), Latu

Replacements: Lawson, Mavinga, Davison, Robinson, Hogg, Stuart, Hodgson, Josh Matavesi

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys

Match facts

Bath have suffered only one defeat at The Rec in any competition this year - 24-3 to Wasps on 4 March. And they have not lost at home to Newcastle since October 2009.

Newcastle's four-game winning Premiership run ended in Philadelphia last Saturday with their 29-7 defeat by Saracens - but they are still unbeaten in England since 15 April.