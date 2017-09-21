Premiership: Gloucester v Worcester Warriors

Val Rapava Ruskin joined Gloucester over the summer from Worcester Warriors

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester prop Val Rapava Ruskin will make his full debut against former club Worcester on Friday at Kingsholm.

But Australia international James Hanson will have to wait for his debut.

Worcester have Gloucester old boy Ryan Mills fit to face his former club for his first start of the season at stand-off following the loss of Tom Heathcote to another concussion injury.

Scrum-half Jonny Arr was also concussed in the loss to Exeter, meaning a first start for Peter Stringer.

James Hanson joined Gloucester this week from Melbourne Rebels

With midweek loan signing Jono Kitto on the bench, Ireland international Stringer's inclusion is one of three changes made by Gary Gold to his starting XV as Warriors seek their first points of the season at the fourth attempt.

Alafoti Faosiliva comes into the back row in place of the injured Matt Cox (bicep), while summer signing David Denton could also make his debut from the replacements bench after recovering from a calf problem.

Gloucester's changes see Rapava Ruskin, Freddie Clarke, Mark Atkinson and Billy Burns return with Josh Hohneck, Lewis Ludlow, Matt Scott and Henry Trinder missing out.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucester:

"We told James Hanson to get orientated with how we want to play, with line-out calls and our systems. We said 'don't have expectations of being involved this week'.

"If it takes another week, it will be good to have his experience here. Physically he is 100% and once he is ready with the style he will be available for selection.

"We haven't performed to the best of our ability. We can only make our supporters proud if we start performing."

Match facts

Gloucester's only win in four Premiership games was against reigning champions Exeter at Kingsholm on the opening weekend of the season.

Since beating Bath 25-19 at Sixways in April, Worcester have lost their past five Premiership matches.

Warriors' last Premiership away win was at Harlequins in March 2016. Their only previous victory at Kingsholm was a 13-6 Premiership win in April 2009.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; B Burns, Heinz (capt); Rapava Ruskin, Matu'u, Afoa, Slater, Thrush, Clarke, Rowan, Ackermann.

Replacements: Hibbard, Hohneck, Denman, Savage, Ludlow, Vellacott, Trinder, Halaifonua.

Worcester Warriors: Adams; Humphreys, Willison, Te'o, Heem; Mills, Stringer; Bower, Singleton, Alo, O'Callaghan (capt), Phillips, Faosiliva, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Scotland-Williamson, Denton, Kitto, Hammond, Shillcock.