Dragons sign versatile Bristol back Palamo as injury cover
- From the section Rugby Union
Dragons have signed versatile back Thretton Palamo from Bristol on a short-term loan deal to cover injuries.
The 28-year-old United States wing or centre, a former Saracens player, will be involved on Friday when Dragons go Belfast to face Ulster in the Pro14.
South Africa full-back Zane Kirchner dislocated a shoulder in Dragons win against Connacht last Friday.
Dragons boss Bernard Jackman said: "He is a really good athlete. He is powerful and strong."