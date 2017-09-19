Zane Kirchner: Dragons' South African full-back dislocates shoulder

Zane Kirchner won the last of his 31 Test caps as South Africa lost to Japan in the 2015 World Cup in Brighton

Dragons full-back Zane Kirchner faces a long lay-off after dislocating his shoulder.

The South African international was taken off during the first half of the Dragons' 21-8 win over Connacht on Friday.

The Welsh region will learn this week if Kirchner needs surgery, which could rule him out for up to three months.

The 32-year-old, who can also play on the wing, joined Dragons from Leinster in the summer.