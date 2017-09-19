Cardiff Blues sign Bristol's Robinson as open-side cover

Olly Robinson
Olly Robinson made 13 appearances in the 2016-17 Aviva Premiership for Bristol

Cardiff Blues have signed Olly Robinson from Bristol on a short-term contract to cover back-row injuries.

Robinson, 26, is the son of former England and British and Irish Lions open-side Andy Robinson, who also coached England, Scotland and Bristol.

Sam Warburton, Ellis Jenkins and James Botham are sidelined and Robinson could be involved when Blues go to Connacht in the Pro14 on Saturday.

He has played 55 games for Bristol, including in the Aviva Premiership.

Bristol were relegated to the Championship at the end of 2016-17 and are currently bidding to return to English rugby's top flight.

