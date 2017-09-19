Rugby World Cup: Ireland upbeat for 2023 tournament bid

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin would be among the venues for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Ireland have outlined their case to host the 2023 World Cup a week before the bid presentation is delivered to the World Rugby Council.

The Irish hope to get the nod over South Africa and France when the final decision is made on 15 November.

"The bid has an unrivalled commercial package, the largest number of travelling fans and a legacy programme to help crack America," said the IRFU.

The Irish bid team aims to deliver a 'Tournament Like No Other'.

Traditional rugby stadiums such as the Aviva in Dublin, the Kingspan at Ravenhill in Belfast and Thomond Park in Limerick would stage matches.

However, a 2023 World Cup in Ireland would also hope to use a number of impressive Gaelic football venues, including the 82,300-capacity Croke Park in Dublin and Belfast's Casement Park.

Focus on the future

"This bid represents the hopes and aspirations of the entire island and is focussed very firmly on the future," said Kevin Potts, Ireland Bid Director.

"It presents World Rugby with a compelling proposition that combines all the advantages of a traditional rugby market with the many opportunities of a new one.

"This bid is grounded in certainty through unparalleled government support, the availability and suitability of sold out, iconic stadiums set in the heart of cities and towns and, of course, Ireland's unrivalled access through our diaspora to the North American market."

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne added that Ireland "is truly ready for the world - ready to host the world and ready to promote rugby throughout the world."