Jono Kitto: Worcester Warriors sign Leicester Tigers scrum-half on loan

Jono Kitto (centre) scored a try for Leicester as they beat Worcester Cavaliers 61-12 in an A League game against at Sixways in early September

Premiership strugglers Worcester Warriors have signed scrum-half Jono Kitto on a short-term loan deal from Leicester Tigers.

Injury-hit Warriors need cover at number nine with both Jonny Arr (concussion) and Luke Baldwin (bicep) unavailable and Francois Hougaard away with South Africa until October.

Kitto, 25, has two tries from 29 games since joining Tigers in June 2015.

The former New Zealand Under-20 player is available to Warriors immediately.

Kitto will compete with veteran former Ireland international Peter Stringer for a starting place at Sixways.

Worcester have made a poor start to the season, losing their first three games, and are currently bottom of the table.