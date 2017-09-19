Richard Blaze: Leicester Tigers forwards coach resigns
Richard Blaze has resigned from his role as forwards coach at Leicester Tigers for "personal reasons".
The 32-year-old was forced into early retirement in 2010 because of a foot injury and has since been part of the coaching set-up at Welford Road.
Head coach Matt O'Connor told the club website: "He has been an integral part of the environment for a long time.
"He is a student of the game and has a real attention to detail. We're sorry to lose him."
Development coach Brett Deacon will take on Blaze's role until a replacement is appointed.