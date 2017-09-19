Richard Blaze: Leicester Tigers forwards coach resigns

Richard Blaze only made 24 appearances for Tigers before injury forced him to retire at the age of 25

Richard Blaze has resigned from his role as forwards coach at Leicester Tigers for "personal reasons".

The 32-year-old was forced into early retirement in 2010 because of a foot injury and has since been part of the coaching set-up at Welford Road.

Head coach Matt O'Connor told the club website: "He has been an integral part of the environment for a long time.

"He is a student of the game and has a real attention to detail. We're sorry to lose him."

Development coach Brett Deacon will take on Blaze's role until a replacement is appointed.