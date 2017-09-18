Joe Marler: Harlequins prop reprimanded after James Haskell scuffle

James Haskell and Joe Marler are pulled apart at the Ricoh Arena

Joe Marler has been reprimanded after a scuffle with England team-mate James Haskell during Harlequins' Premiership victory over Wasps on Sunday.

Wasps flanker Haskell, who was sin-binned, said he retaliated because Quins' Marler choked him with his scrum cap and squirted water at him.

Prop Marler, who was not punished at the time, has been given a citing commissioner's warning, which equates to a retrospective yellow card.

Harlequins won the match 24-21.

If a player accumulates three yellow cards in one season they will either be banned for one game or face a disciplinary hearing.