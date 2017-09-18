Prop Cian Healy forced off Leinster squad flight to Cape Town

Cian Healy was named among the replacements for Leinster's win over Southern Kings

Leinster have confirmed that prop forward Cian Healy was forced off the team flight to Cape Town following a "misunderstanding" about his laptop.

A statement released by the province said the incident arose owing to a misunderstanding around the use of a laptop during the approach to take off.

"Cian disembarked the plane and took the next available flight to Cape Town with the same airline," they explained.

Leinster will face the Cheetahs in a Pro14 game in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The Irish province beat Southern Kings 31-10 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, after which the squad and management boarded a Sunday afternoon flight from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town.

"Cian apologised sincerely to all concerned at the time for any inconvenience caused," the Leinster statement said.

Healy, who has 70 caps, has re-joined the squad and trained fully on Monday.

Last week Leinster captain Isa Nacewa and fellow New Zealander Jamison Gibson-Park were denied entry to South Africa because of visa problems.

The pair returned to Dublin on Thursday and flew to South Africa after successfully applying for visas from the South African Embassy.

Meanwhile full-back Rob Kearney and back-row Dan Leavy are facing time on the sidelines.

Kearney, who has 79 caps, was withdrawn at half-time against Cardiff Blues with a hamstring injury nine days ago and has now been ruled out for six to eight weeks.

Leavy was also replaced during the second half of the same game with an ankle injury and the flanker has also been ruled out for up to two months after having surgery on his ankle last week.

Both players will be absent for Leinster's Champions Cup openers against Montpellier and Glasgow.