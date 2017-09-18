BBC Sport - Video: Spectator at Cardiff Arms Park throws drink towards official
Spectator throws drink towards official
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Cardiff Blues are investigating an incident which saw a spectator throw a drink towards assistant referee George Clancy during their 20-19 Pro 14 defeat by Glasgow at Cardiff Arms Park.
The Welsh region say the man was ejected from the ground and that "appropriate action" will follow.
A statement said: "The club are now conducting a thorough investigation. Once investigations are concluded the appropriate action will be taken."
South Wales Constabulary say they have not received a complaint and are not investigating.
