James Hanson: Gloucester sign Australia hooker from Melbourne Rebels

Hanson joined the Melbourne Rebels in 2016 from Brisbane's Queensland Reds

Gloucester have signed Australia international hooker James Hanson on a short-term deal from Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels.

The 29-year-old has joined the Cherry and Whites until the end of 2017, prior to the 2018 Super Rugby season.

Hanson has 12 caps for the Wallabies since making his debut in 2012.

"I am excited to be here," Hanson said. "I have managed to play a few times at Kingsholm and have felt first-hand how passionate the supporters are."

Hanson played 14 games for the Rebels in the 2017 Super Rugby season and came up against Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann, who led the Johannesburg-based Lions before moving to the Premiership side.

"It was something I was excited by, to be coached by Johan," Hanson said.

"We played the Lions this year in Super Rugby and they were pretty handy, they gave us a fair hiding."

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys added: "We have been looking to add some experience and strength in depth to our squad in this position.

"It is our goal to create competition for every shirt, and a player of James' quality is a strong addition to our group."