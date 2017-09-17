BBC Sport - Jamie Roberts focused on Wales challenge
Roberts focused on Wales challenge
Welsh Rugby
Jamie Roberts tells Scrum V he is "desperate" to regain his Wales centre place and play in 100 Test matches.
The 30-year-old Harlequin has 96 internationals to his name for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.
Roberts says he is focused on regaining his starting spot in Warren Gatland's team after spending most of last season on the bench.
