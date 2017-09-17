BBC Sport - Jamie Roberts focused on Wales challenge

Roberts focused on Wales challenge

Jamie Roberts tells Scrum V he is "desperate" to regain his Wales centre place and play in 100 Test matches.

The 30-year-old Harlequin has 96 internationals to his name for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

Roberts says he is focused on regaining his starting spot in Warren Gatland's team after spending most of last season on the bench.

Top videos

Video

Roberts focused on Wales challenge

Video

Slips, red-card mix-ups & brilliance - Chelsea v Arsenal

Video

Dolphin facts with Miami's Jay Ajayi

Video

Brathwaite seals Windies win over England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Suljovic pulls off another shock to make semis

  • From the section Darts
Video

Roy falls off first ball of England innings

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Will the 'Curse of Mayo' finally be lifted?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Gayle run out 'not even making an effort'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gareth Barry: Premier League history-maker

Video

Highlights: Partick Thistle 2-2 Rangers

Video

30 years since Merthyr Tydfil beat Atalanta

Audio

606

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired